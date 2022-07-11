Poet Obert Dube for German expo

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

VICTORIA Falls-based praise poet Obert Dube has been invited to perform at the International Afrika Expo Festival (IAEF) taking place in Tubingen, Germany as he continues to charm the world with his Pan-African poetry.

The poet, who just returned from Swaziland where he performed at a week-long regional festival in Mbabane, is expected to arrive in Germany on August 1 for the expo which will run from August 4 to 7 at Tubingen University Town in Baden-Wurttemberg, Southern Region of Germany.

Dube, who has been to Sadc countries as well as Kenya and Cameroon, said this is a lifetime opportunity that he cannot miss.

He has opened a “Go Fund Me” campaign to raise funds for the trip as he has to foot his travel expenses.

The event’s organisers, Africa We Want, will only cater for the poet’s transport while in Germany and his accommodation.

“The president of Africa We Want, Dr Susan Tatah, a Cameroonian who lives in Germany, loves my poetry and follows me on Facebook.

One day, I received a message from her asking for my email address. She then sent me an invitation to the German expo,” said Dube.

He said he needs at least US$3 500 for his travel expenses.

“ I am appealing to well-wishers for resources for the trip to Germany and have started a Go Fund Me initiative. People have started contributing,” said Dube.

He said things are promising as he has raised US$1 000 so far through the Go Fund Me initiative.

Dube said he has also approached the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe to help him process travel papers at the Germany Embassy.

The International Afrika Expo Festival (IAEF) Tubingen is more like a business expo and organisers believe Dube’s poetry can uplift people post-Covid-19 lockdown.

“Due to your contribution with your poetry to empower change in your community and continent, we have selected you to participate at this year’s event.

Germany is reopening its doors to business after two years of closure due to Covid-19 lockdowns and we believe your poetry will uplift the broken-hearted and put a smile on their faces,” said Dr Tatah in the invitation letter.

Dube has earned trips to Kenya and other countries through his Africa Day poem, Africa.

He is a two-time National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) winner who has won a number of other accolades including the Pan-Africanist poet of the year which he won twice, Amaqhawanentaba radio award and Bulawayo Arts Awards poet of the year award.

Dube performed at the SATMA (South African Traditional Music Achievement) 2021 awards and has been honoured by Kenya’s pan-Africanist Professor Patrick Lumumba. – @ncubeleon