Poet producing masculinity theatrical play

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Poet, Thandokuhle Sibanda, is working on a theatrical play on masculinity that seeks to unpack sets of attributes, behaviours and roles associated with men and boys.

Thandoe, as the artiste is known, said her works are driven by life experiences with art being where she finds solace.

“I draw my poetry inspiration that dates back to 2016 from my day-to-day life experiences. My hope is to relieve emotional burdens, heal, educate and entertain people through my poetry. I do more than just write and perform poetry,” she said.

Turning to her play on masculinity, Thandoe said: “It’s a one-man play that explores the battles in a man’s mind. It’s an insight on masculinity and how it eventually becomes toxic,” said the 2018 Lafarge Poetry Slam and Intwasa Poetry Slam winner.

“It’s still very much in the process so it’ll be a while before my followers can see it, but they should stay tuned for intriguing works.”

Thandoe said the play will address issues of abuse which have been rampant in recent times due to the lockdown.

“It’s the crisis that we’re faced with which pushed me to work on this as anti-social behaviour such as abuse is now common in our communities. This is blamed mainly on how individuals are socialised.

“Hopefully, going forward, we can have conversations on how society can bring up better men that won’t follow the same narrative we’re trying to dismantle.”

As a woman, Thandoe said she is producing the play with excerpts from research and her surroundings where a lot of men are struggling with “manhood” and seeking to understand their masculinity.

The 20-year-old artiste who has made her name in the poetry field, was nominated for the 2019 Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) in the Outstanding poet category. She was nominated in the Annual Women of Excellence Awards in 2020.

Thandoe has worked with the likes of veteran arts guru, Cont Mhlanga, Sinazo, Sox the Poet and DJ Fritz.

She has performed at several events including the 2016 Starbrite finals, 2016 Literature Festival, 2017 Starbrite Finals, 2018 Intwasa Arts Festival Poetry Slam, 2020 Shoko Festival and BAAs.

She has close to 100 poems and one published book in the collective journal Voices of African Women Journal that was released last year. — @mthabisi_mthire.