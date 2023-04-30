Poet seeks help to publish anthology

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

A BUDDING Victoria Falls based poet and author Mduduzi Bhebhe, stage name Mntanenkosi, is appealing for help to publish a poetry anthology with 80 poems.

After breaking into the arts industry in 2020, Mntanenkosi released a CD titled Ngithandile in 2021 with a collection of six poems.

These are Khumbul’ ekhaya, Ngale kwethuna, Ngikhuzelen’ imizwa, Icala lami, Uyabiz’ uJesu and Ngithandile.

In the same year, he also recorded a single poem titled Ngicel’ uvuke. For his efforts, he was nominated for outstanding poet in Matabeleland Cultural Awards in 2021 in Bulawayo and also took part at the Bulawayo Jazz festival last year where he recited five poems.

Mntanenkosi is among a group of poets from across the country who are working on an anthology titled Ziqubula Imizwa, a book that is in its final stages of production before publishing.

The group comprises 10 poets from Bulawayo, Gweru, and Victoria Falls. “The book is in its final process but I have my own which I did and I am done with writing. I am still mobilising resources to publish it.

The book has 80 poems titled “Ezihlaba Umxhwele. I am hoping that anytime this year the book will be published,” he said.

Mntanenkosi is also working on publishing a novel titled Ulahlekelwe which he hopes to publish before the end of the year.

He is also working on another album he plans to publish before the end of the year.

He said his poems focus on social issues, based on things he observes or experiences in the community.

Some are there to encourage, caution or rebuke, revive or encourage, comfort or inspire.

Mntanenkosi’s target audience is everyone in the society from teenagers to adults.

“All my poems have a message relating to life issues. Some are religious, cultural or just social,” he said.

He markets his work on various social media platforms and live performances at church gatherings and weddings.

Mntanenkosi was born in Lumbora, Jambezi outside Victoria Falls where he did his primary education at Lumbora Primary School before going to Ndlovu Secondary School for secondary education.

He said a teacher at his school inspired him to become a poet when he would give him some poems to recite at school.

After school he did not take poetry seriously although he would write some but quickly throw them away.

It was only in 2020 when he decided to take poetry seriously after being influenced by some poets on social media.

He started writing poems and posting them on various social media platforms and people encouraged him to take it seriously as they saw talent in him.

“I would write poems and send them on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter and then mama Sithembile Siqhoza, a poet from Plumtree advised me to take poetry seriously. She told me that I could earn a living through poetry especially if I write a book,” he said.

