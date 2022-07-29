Poet to walk 190kms for artistes recognition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

OUTSPOKEN poet Prince Mazilankatha who recently rebranded to Dr Gasolo, will next month embark on a 190km walkathon to push for artistes’ recognition in Matabeleland region.

On August 18, Dr Gasolo will walk from his rural home in Matshetsheni to Bulawayo via Gwanda town.

He expects the walk to take three days with stops in Gwanda town, Esigodini and Bulawayo.

Dr Gasolo said through the walk he seeks to raise awareness on the need to support local acts through securing sponsorship for their works and hosting gigs.

“Through this walk, I hope I’ll be able to bring together everyone from all walks of life. My main target is those in the position of influence in the region especially politicians, traditional leaders and businesspeople.

“All I want is for them to come and witness the quality of our products as the artistes in this region. This is so that they can support us not by handouts but by involving us in their businesses maybe as brand ambassadors, video and audio adverts among others, so that we also make a living at the same time they will be growing their brands,” said Dr Gasolo.

He said if all goes well, he hopes the walk will bring about change in the lives of artistes and the way business is done in the region.

“I’m still working on having branded cars and having some banners along the way that will be passing the message as I do the walk.

“I will be stopping in shopping centres along the main road just to greet people and tell them about the purpose of my walk,” he said.

Last week, Dr Gasolo said he embarked on a trial walk from Esigodini to Bulawayo which went well and has given him more zeal to do the walk.

“On the 20th of this month, I took a rehearsal walk from KoBulawayo to Esigodini and back to KoBulawayo. This was a trial walk to see if what I want to do is doable or not.

“I enjoyed every step of it and after that trial I’m now 100 percent sure that I will be able to walk from Matshetsheni to KoBulawayo. I left KoBulawayo at 7AM and arrived in Esigodini at 2PM had my lunch, walked around the town then left at 4PM and arrived KoBulawayo just before midnight,” said Dr Gasolo.

“As I prepare for this big journey I’m trying to engage various people and stakeholders to help me spread the message to get the required support. I have also involved TIME Project of Gwanda and Eziko Theatre Laboratory to help me with everything because this thing is now bigger than what I thought.”

Dr Gasolo said he will take the opportunity to launch his debut album since he is rebranding at towns where he will make stops.

“I’ll leave my rural home Matshetsheni on August 18 in the afternoon to Gwanda which will take me three to four hours. When I arrive in Gwanda there’ll be a big show that we’re still working on that will feature some of the finest artistes from Matabeleland South. After the show, I’ll then spend the night in Gwanda town and wake up early in the morning and head to Esigodini, which will take me 16 to 18 hours.

“Since I’ll arrive in Esigodini late I won’t be able to have a show there and l will just spend the night. In the morning after breakfast with Esigodini-based artistes and the businesspeople around the area, I’ll head to KoBulawayo, a journey that will take me eight hours.

“KoBulawayo there will be a big event that will feature some of Matabeleland and Bulawayo’s finest as well as my poetry album launch,” he said.

Dr Gasolo said the album is called Impande The Roots and has ten tracks namely Gog’ uMaNgwenya, Isimanga e Moria, Ngaqonywa yi Sangoma, Yekelan’ Intshenku, Come Back Nomalanga, Zinduna Zakithi and Impande The Roots. – @mthabisi_mthire