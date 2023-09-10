Budding poetess pens 75 poem anthology

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

A 24-YEAR-OLD Victoria Falls woman has published a collection of poems as she dreams to become a celebrated published poet.

The anthology has 75 poems in IsiNdebele and is titled Iqoqo Lezinkondlo categorised under subthemes of love, gender based violence, nature, wildlife, entrepreneurship, HIV and Aids, Christian life, child abuse, education and others.

The main theme is around encouraging good behaviour and communityness among young people.

Ms Sikhulekile Mkandabili, known as Imbongikazi UmaNhla, derived from her totem.

The book has been completed and a sample printed while waiting for official launch on October 1 at Methodist Church in Mkhosana’s Mfelandawonye suburb.

She started writing the poems last year and editing and printing started in April this year.

Ms Mkandabili said she knew she had passion for writing while in Form 1 at Nejambezi Secondary School outside Victoria Falls where her teachers encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

“I used to love reading books especially in IsiNdebele when I was still young in primary school. I remember there was a story book that I used to read almost every day at our neighbour’s place and when I went to Form 1 I reproduced one of the stories in an end of term examination and my teacher wanted to fail me for plagiarism.

“It took another teacher who said for me to have reproduced a story form the head it showed I was talented and they encouraged me to pursue my dream. So after my secondary education I started working on some poems and it was only last year that I took this seriously,” she said.

Ms Mkandabili hopes her book will become a set-book in school one day.

It was printed and published by Lontex Printers in Bulawayo.

She said preparations are underway for the launch.

“On the launch night I have invited high profile people in Victoria Falls and the dress code will be traditional African attire as we want to encourage each other to attach value to our culture. Tickets are already on sale and the ceremony is open to children as well. However, we are appealing to well-wishers who can help with anything that can assist towards the launch and also printing of the book,” she said.

-@ncubeleon