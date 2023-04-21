Poets to revive Ndebele Culture

Blessing Karubwa, Recently in Nkayi, Showbiz Reporter

WHILE many artists have used their talents for profit, two poets from Bulawayo claim that they present their works willingly in an effort to uplift their spirits.

Ashely Siwela and Nkosilesineke Khumalo both from CowdrayPark suburb who perform under the mantra, ‘Operation Faka Isintu Estayileni (OFIE)’ say their mission in the arts industry is to rejuvenate Ndebele culture.

The two poets who voluntarily performed during an award-giving event which was held recently at Dakamela primary school in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North Province left villagers exhilarated as they were taken aback to the ancient times when Africans used to put on animal skins and scamper around the neighbourhoods.

Indeed, it was a heady feeling with no mixed emotions as they exalted, praised and shouted the chief’s totems, pacing around on the stage whereas audiences who had left their chairs, captured videos and pictures as they stood closely around the poets to ululate and witness from a closer distance.

In a side interview with the Chronicle, Mr Siwela said they are promoting ‘Isintu’ under the banner ‘Operation Faka Isintu Estayileni (OFIE)’.

Although they are performing poetry to lift up their spirits, he claimed, they were using animal skins to create ethnic clothing for sale.

Mr Siwela said it was in 2011 where he felt inspired to write poetry.

“I am not doing this for money but i do this to edify my spirit. Ngizwa kungivusa usinga, kungengeza amandla, kungengeza lempilo. I cannot explain. Money is just something else which i do not count on; I just do this out of love. I only accept it as a token of appreciation not as a payment. I love our culture too much, even the way Chief Dakamela is dressed today edifies my spirit. Uvunule,” he said.

The 30-year-old poet, who attended CowdrayPark Secondary School and Mtshingwe Primary School in Emakhandeni for his secondary schooling, claimed that he began reciting poetry while enrolled in Mpopoma High School for his A’ levels.

In a separate interview, Mr Khumalo said the gift which started as zeal began in 2011 before coming to manifestation in 2018.

The 28-year-old poet claimed that Siwela, who later mentored and introduced him to the world of reciting poems, was introduced to him by his fellows who resided in CowdrayPark.

He echoed the same sentiments saying performing was making his spirit feel in peace and relived.

“I started by writing novels in 2011, continued to writing poems in 2016 and finally begun reciting my own poems in 2018. I write Ndebele or English poems,” said the poet

The two poets said they also perform in weddings and birthday parties.

