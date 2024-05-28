Points win moves DeMbare up ladder…. . . PSL charge, fine Chegutu Pirates…Zifa rules that Chirinda is a Ngezi player

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

AT a time Dynamos fans are demanding the ouster of their head coach, Genesis Mangombe courtesy of a series of lackluster performances, the club yesterday went up the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log standings after they were awarded three points from their abandoned match against Chegutu Pirates.

DeMbare are now in position seven with 19 points, 10 behind log leaders Manica Diamonds and three behind Highlanders and Chicken Inn who are tied on 22 points.

Before yesterday’s development, the Harare giants were in position 13 after they were edged 1-0 by FC Platinum.

DeMbare’s game against Chegutu Pirates was abandoned after it had entered the stoppage period due to crowd trouble.

Ugly scenes ensued after Dynamos had scored deep into the additional time to break the deadline through Donald Dzvinyai.

The goal was, however, disputed after it was seemingly cleared off the line, and this forced the Chegutu Pirates’ fans to invade the pitch protesting.

The league then charged Chegutu Pirates and the disciplinary proceedings took place on May 14 in Harare.

In their judgment, PSL awarded the Glamour Boys Dynamos three points on a 3-0 scoreline.

Pirates are expected to pay a US$2 000 fine.

From a possible 42 points in the 14 games that have been played so far, DeMbare are now on a wanting 45 percent success rate and they trail red-hot pacesetters Manica Diamonds who are on a 69 percent success rate.

“We are still crying because in every match we have played we create several chances and fail to score. You need to be clinical before you get punished. We are going to work on our strikeforce,” said Mangombe.

FC Platinum, who beat Dynamos 1-0, sits on position two with 28 points, which translates to a 67 percent success rate.

Simba Bhora are perched on number three with 24 points to leave them on a 57 percent success rate.

Tied on 22 points, Bosso and Chicken Inn are on 52 percent success rates after having identical draws against Greenfuel and Chegutu Pirates.

Caps United are number eight, one point adrift of Dynamos.

Bosso, who last season went for an impressive 19-game unbeaten run, has posted, have so far posted five wins, seven stalemates and lost twice.

“On all the draws that we have picked up, I think this is the draw (against Greenfuel) we deserved. We had to play the last 30 minutes one man down after that send off, the opponents played a good game and amongst all the games we have played, they pushed us and made us work for the point,” said Bosso head coach, Kelvin Kaindu.

Bosso’s rising star Mvelo Khoza was given a straight red card.

Meanwhile, the Zifa players status committee has ruled that striker Obriel Chirinda is a Ngezi Platinum player.

The player’s contract with Dynamos has been declared invalid as the club needed to seek clearance from Bulawayo Chiefs. The player’s contract with Ngezi Platinum Stars has been declared valid as the club involved the parent club, Bulawayo Chiefs, in acquiring the player.

Chirinda was at the centre of controversy after allegedly signing two contracts with Dynamos and reigning league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Warriors fringe player reportedly first put pen to paper when Dynamos representatives visited him in Bulawayo in December.

Despite having a running contract with Bulawayo Chiefs then, Chirinda reportedly accepted a deal with the Glamour Boys’ agents who paid him half of the amount they had agreed, which is understood to be around US$6 000.

However, Dynamos hit a brick wall as they tried to negotiate with Bulawayo Chiefs to release the player.

It was during that period that league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars came knocking on the door for the player’s services and everything sailed through.

PSL even registered Chirinda as a Ngezi player and issued him with a licence.

Dynamos then approached the PSL with documents to prove that Chirinda was “their” player instead and the league subsequently withheld the striker’s licence citing that the matter had to be cleared first before he could be allowed to turn out for Ngezi.

Since then, Chirinda has been grounded, despite training with Takesure Chiragwi’s team.