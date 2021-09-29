Pokello’s sister launches designer bags

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BEING a Nare comes with a lot of responsibilities indeed! You have to step up and claim your spot especially if you are Pokello’s sibling.

The queen of swagger is known for her fashion taste which many admire, but Teboho Nare, Pokello’s young sister has chosen another path, which is not far divorced from the ‘cloth’.

She is a designer of business bags thanks to her internship at a law firm.

“While I was doing my attachment, I noticed a few things. Being a lawyer, one is forced to dress up and look their best on a daily basis. Additionally, whenever you go to court or meetings you have to carry important documents and your laptop.

“I noticed this and I embarked on a journey to find the perfect bag that would look stylish to match my suits, big enough to carry my laptop and documents as well as a bag that provided me security to know that my bags are always safe,” explained the practicing lawyer.

It is against such a background that the 25-year-old took it upon herself to test her design skills to make “bags that met my expectations but at an affordable price. I noticed that the bags I found were either of poor quality and not stylish enough. And the ones that appealed to me were too expensive.”

Established in 2021, Boroko Bags offers executive and elegant bags that have the following features – a password lock for security, a stylish finish (colour) to upscale your outfit, waterproof surface to protect your documents from liquids. The bags are also spacious enough to carry a laptop and documents.

The bags are readily available in Bulawayo and Harare and in stock are briefcases and laptop bags.

“Your everyday Companion,” as the company’s tagline goes, shows that these bags are for every occasion that requires one to flex their sassy and stylish side. — @eMKlass_49