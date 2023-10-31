Police 2023 funfair set for Mkushi Police Academy

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

POLICE will be holding their 2023 funfair edition at Mkushi Police Academy grounds (formerly Morris Depot).

Route permits for commuter omnibuses will be suspended on the day to ensure there will be transport for the high volume of participants expected at the event.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the funfair will be held on 4 November from 7am to 9pm.

“The Commissioner of Road Motor Transportation under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has granted authority to commuter omnibuses to enable smooth travel of revelers to and from Mkushi Police Academy” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“All valid commuter omnibus have been advised that the route restrictions for road services permits are going to be lifted only on 4 November.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the public is invited to the event on the entertainment calendar hosted by the Commissioner-General of Police.