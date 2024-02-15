Police appeal for information on missing 18-year-old Bulawayo resident, Pamela Mpofu

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu,[email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist in the location of Pamela Mpofu aged 18 of Kingsdale suburb Bulawayo who went missing on New Year’s Day.

The provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Mpofu left home headed to the salon for a hairdo and never returned.

“The missing person was last seen by her father on New Year’s Day as she left home to go to town to plait her hair and never returned home up to now. She is light in complexion, approximately 1,68 m in height, slim built with black hair,” said Insp Ncube.

‘She also has a scar on the left side of the lower lip with a stud on her nose. Anyone with information can contact ZRP on 02922- 6411-3 or visit the nearest police station.”