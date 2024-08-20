Police applaud Zimbabweans for upholding peace during SADC Summit

Peter Matika, [email protected]

POLICE have applauded Zimbabweans for upholding peace and order during the just-ended 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of States and Government Summit, which was hosted by the country in Harare.

Following the historic hosting of the summit, President has taken over the chairmanship of the 16-member bloc, which has thrust Zimbabwe in the driving seat in terms of influencing the regional development agenda.

The summit brought together top leadership from across the region, and was a significant event for Zimbabwe, with citizens demonstrating commendable and exemplary behaviour.

In an interview yesterday, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi praised Zimbabweans for their commitment to maintaining law and order throughout the summit stages.

He highlighted that the absence of major crimes reported during this period as a testament to the peaceful nature of the country.

“I am proud to say that the people of Zimbabwe have once again demonstrated their peaceful and loving nature. The cooperation and respect shown by the public during the SADC Summit have not gone unnoticed,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said throughout the summit stages, police worked diligently to ensure the safety and security of all participants — residents and visitors.

Comm Nyathi said the collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public played a crucial role in the overall success of the event. He emphasised the importance of community engagement in upholding peace and order.

“The smooth conduct observed during the SADC summit is a result of the collective efforts of the police force and the citizens of Zimbabwe. This unity of purpose is a testament to our shared commitment to building a harmonious society,” he said.

Comm Nyathi encouraged continued co-operation between law enforcement and the public to uphold peace and security in the country. As Zimbabwe looks towards future events and gatherings, the police force remains dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals.

“Police have full faith in the ability of our nation to embody the values of peace and unity. Together, we can overcome any challenges that come our way. Police extends its heartfelt appreciation to the people of Zimbabwe for their positive contributions during the SADC summit,” he said.

“The commitment to peaceful co-existence and mutual respect exhibited by the citizens serves as a shining example for the nation and beyond.”

Prior to the summit, police assured the nation that the country’s peace and security is guaranteed and reiterated their commitment to upholding the prevailing tranquility against any form of dissent.

This followed vain calls by ex-convicts and political activists Mr Jacob Ngarivhume and Mr Job Sikhala to lead unsanctioned protests in the country.

The threats came at a time President Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to continuously perfect the culture of unity, peace and development during the hosting of the 44th SADC Summit in August.

Sometime in July this year Mr Ngarivhume and Mr Sikhala said they would not dialogue with Government in their endeavours to make the country ungovernable.

The pair had indicated that their mandate to lead protests will be coming from the people, saying that “something will soon happen” with Mr Sikhala saying he will “be home soon” to lead.

In that regard Comm Nyathi said it is impossible for Zimbabwe’s law enforcement agents to renege on their mandated obligations, stating that police are ready to deal with threats to national peace and order.

The threats by Mr Ngarivhume and Mr Sikhala came after revelations that some Western countries were sponsoring a plot by the opposition and civic society to provoke civil unrest in the country during the Sadc summit.

It was also reported that the plot to foment civil unrest included opposition party leaders who travelled to one of Zimbabwe’s neighbouring countries where they finalised the plot.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere is on record saying the Government had observed attempts to instigate anarchy in the country.

Dr Muswere said those leading the attempts to cause anarchy were known as they were drawn from known criminal and opportunistic opposition activists and some civil society organisations.

On June 16, police arrested 78 CCC activists for holding an unsanctioned gathering, which the police said was for the purposes of engaging in an unlawful demonstration in Harare. At the scene, stones were hurled at the arresting police details.

The 78 are currently remanded in custody on charges of holding an unsanctioned gathering for the purposes of engaging in an unlawful demonstration.

Similarly in Bulawayo Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Bulawayo Ward 22 Councillor Bruce Mmeli Moyo was arrested after allegedly leading an illegal protest in Nkulumane suburb late last month.