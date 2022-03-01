Police arrest 1.5 million for Covid-19 violations

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested more than 1,5 million people nationwide for violating Covid-19 regulations since the start of the lockdown in March 2020.

Police in their twitter page said 1 742 people were arrested on February 27.

“The ZRP reports that on 27 February 1742 arrests were recorded for Covid-19 related breaches throughout the country. The cumulative number of arrests since 30 March 2020 now stands at 1 551 902.

“546 arrests were recorded under operation No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/ Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe. The cumulative number of arrests since 1 January 2021 now stands at 115 790. 126 arrests were recorded under operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/ No to Machete Gangs. The cumulative number of arrests since January now stands at 9 694,” said the police.

