Police arrest 5 armed robbers gang

Thupeyo Muleya -Beitbridge Bureau

POLICE in Beitbridge have arrested five men believed to be members of an armed robbery syndicate that had unleashed a reign of terror around the district in the last five months.

The gang was busted by detectives on Tuesday evening in the border town following thorough investigations.

Acting police officer commanding the Beitbridge district, Superintendent Philisani Ndebele confirmed the developments on Wednesday.

“We arrested them on Tuesday and they are assisting the police with investigations related to a number of armed robberies that have been occurring in the district. However, we cannot give out more information pending the finalisation of our investigations,” he said.