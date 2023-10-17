Police arrest close to 100k motorists in nationwide blitz

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched an operation called “Tame the Traffic Jungle” in all the country’s provinces with effect from 12 September 2023.

The operation is a partnership between police and local authorities, and other stakeholders involved in the blitz aimed at ensuring that vehicle owners comply with the requirements of the law include the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, the Vehicle Inspectorate Department, the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

The operation comes in the wake of lawlessness on the roads, particularly in major cities and towns where some drivers are flouting road traffic rules. According to national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, 98 496 arrests have been made so far. Of these, 2 334 were on vehicles without route permits while 29 637 were on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika).

Additionally, 443 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving while 7 421 people have been arrested for touting.

Meanwhile, 1 869 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates. Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said they are also concerned with the reckless conduct by pirate vehicles, mushikashika, and some registered kombis who are carrying passengers from undesignated points in violation of the country’s laws.

“Licensed public service vehicles are contributing to the chaos and congestion by loading and unloading passengers at undesignated points and openly endangering the lives of the public through reckless conduct at controlled road intersections and traffic lights,” he said.