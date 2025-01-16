Police arrest five copper cable thieves in Bulawayo and Kwekwe

Sikhumbuzo Moyo [email protected]

DETECTIVES from the Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU) in Bulawayo and Kwekwe this week arrested five suspects involved in copper cable theft after they failed to provide satisfactory explanations for having the material.

Onias Mherekumombe (33), Coster Mahlahla (24), Felix Tachiona (24), and Mandhlenkosi Nyati (26), all from Bulawayo, were apprehended by the Bulawayo MFFU for contravening Section 10 of the Copper Control Act, Chapter 14:06, for “failing to give a satisfactory account of the possession of copper.”

“Following receipt of information that the accused persons were trading in copper, detectives from CID MFFU Bulawayo, who were on patrol, intercepted the suspects travelling in a Nissan March vehicle, registration number ADW 7119. Upon searching the vehicle, a sack containing copper cables was recovered. Further investigations led to the recovery of two additional sacks loaded with copper cables,” said Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, the CID spokesperson.

In Kwekwe, Shadreck Gerald Mbirimi (28), of Tongogara Newtown, was arrested by CID MFFU Kwekwe for contravening Section 6A(3)(A) of the Electricity Act, Chapter 13:19, for “cutting, damaging, tampering with, or interfering with apparatus used for generating, transmitting, or supplying electricity.”

“The suspect, together with three accomplices who are still at large, vandalised a ZESA transformer at Zororo Business Centre in Zhombe, cutting some PVC armoured cables. Following the arrest, the motor vehicle used in the crime and three sacks of copper cables were recovered. Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects, identified only as Brendon, Nathan Kangundu, and another individual yet to be identified,” said Det Insp Muteweri.