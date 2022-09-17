Police arrest five machete wielding carjackers

The machete gang members who have been arrested for hijacking cars

Flora Fadzai Sibanda & Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporters

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested five suspected dangerous machete wielding criminals responsible for multiple carjackings in the city.

The suspects have been identified as Shepherd Sibanda (19), Trevor Shangare (28), Dumisani Ncube (19), Mpilo Ndlovu (19) and Nkululeko Nkata (38).

The gang moved in groups of threes and they would catch lifts from motorists. Before reaching their destination they would threaten the victims with machetes and knives leading to the motorists surrendering their cars and belongings.

In a Press briefing yesterday, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube confirmed the arrest.

He said the gangsters have been fingered in at least four reported carjackings.

Insp Ncube said the suspects would use the cars they would have hijacked to commit other crimes.

“On the 14th of September 2022, the police received information that the accused persons stay in Sihlengeni area in Esigodini. Surveillance was carried out near the spotted residence of the accused persons. On the next morning at around 2am, the five accused persons were arrested after a raid at their homestead and groceries were recovered. The five accused persons are helping police with further investigations and recovery of outstanding properties,” said the police spokesperson.

Insp Ncube appreciated members of the community for supplying significant information that led to the arrest of the notorious gang.

“We as the police wish that the relationship we have with members of the community can continue to grow so that we make our province safe,” he said.

He said criminals should be aware that crime does not pay in Bulawayo as police will always catch up with them.

@ReeSibanda @flora_sibanda