Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online reporter

Police in shurugwi have arrested a 21-year-old man for attacking and robing another man of US$110 and two cellphones.

Confirming the assailant’s arrest , the police tweeted: “ZRP Shurugwi has arrested Stanely Moyo (21) for a case of robbery which occurred at Masasa Business Centre, Zvishavane, on 31/03/23 at around 0200 hours, where he allegedly attacked a 39-year-old man and stole US$110 cash and two cellphones ”