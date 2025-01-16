Police arrest Mberengwa man for possession of copper cables

Sikhumbuzo Moyo [email protected]

POLICE in Zvishavane have arrested `a suspected copper cable thief.

Albert Moyo (51), of Njini Village in Chief Mahlebadza, Mberengwa, was arrested for contravening Section 60(A)(3)(B) of the Electricity Act, Chapter 13:19. Moyo was charged with “possession of materials used for transmitting electricity without a permit.”

Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri of the Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU) confirmed the arrest, saying:“Moyo was arrested on 12 January after detectives acted on a tip-off that he was in possession of copper cables at his homestead. The cables were subsequently recovered and positively identified as ZESA cables.”

Det Insp Muteweri reiterated the police’s warning to the public against the vandalism of public utilities and infrastructure, including communication facilities, electricity supply equipment, and road and railway infrastructure.

“Such acts negatively impact the country’s development, constitute economic sabotage, and attract a mandatory 10-year jail term,” said Det Insp Muteweri.

This case highlights the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in curbing the theft and illegal trade of critical infrastructure materials, which have far-reaching economic and social consequences.