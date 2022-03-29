Police arrest suspected car jacker

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested a suspect who is part of a three man gang which stole a vehicle at an intersection in Bulawayo.

Police on their twitter page said Cain Nkala (30) and his two accomplices who are still at large attacked a driver and fled in his Honda Fit vehicle.

“On March police in Bulawayo arrested Cain Nkala (30) for a case of robbery which occurred on 22 March at the intersection of Nketa Drive and Masiyephambili Road. The suspect, together with his two accomplices, who are still at large, attacked a complainant at the intersection and stole his Honda Fit vehicle and a Mobicel cellphone.

“Police have since recovered the stolen vehicle, cellphone and a knobkerrie used in committing the crime,” said the police.

In another case police arrested two suspects for robbing a villager at a bottle store in Fort Rixon on March 26.

Ethen Mukombwe (19) and Godknows Nkomazana (22) allegedly robbed a complainant at a bottle store in Village 5A, Fort Rixon, of US$65, R600 cash, liquor and groceries valued at US$231 and R 600.

