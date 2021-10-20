Police ban carrying of dangerous weapon for three months

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons such as catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears, or daggers for the next three months.

The prohibition order starts today and ends on January 19 next year. If found with weapons, offenders could face up to six months in prison.

In a joint statement by Chief Superintendent Lethiwe Mhandu of Bulawayo Suburban District, Chief Superintendent Never Tembo of Bulawayo Central District, Chief Superintendent Chrispen Kapita of Bulawayo West District and Chief Superintendent Sherita Bhizeki of Nkulumane District being Officers Commanding Districts in Bulawayo Province said the order had been made in terms of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act.

Police said they believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying of the weapons is likely to cause public disorder.

“In terms of Section 4 (1) of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act Chapter 11:23 and being the regulating authorities for Bulawayo Province, believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying (whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare) or public display of any of the following weapons: catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, sword, knives, spears, or daggers, any traditional weapons whatsoever which is likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of peace,” police said in a statement.

Those who are found carrying the said weapons could face up to six months in prison.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that in terms of Section 4 (4) of the Public Order and Security Act (chapter 11:17) any person failing to comply with such a prohibition made under section (1) shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months of to both fine and such imprisonment. The prohibition order implies for the whole province,” said the statement.

