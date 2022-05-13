Police ban the use of hand held spikes

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has banned, with immediate effect, the use of hand held spikes by police officers at road blocks following numerous reservations by members of the public as well as parliamentarians.

He warned that police officers seen defying the directive face immediate arrest and prosecution as well as disciplinary action.

The CG ordered all commanders at various levels of the force to make sure the directive was adhered to.

“The Commissioner General has noted with concern, allegations that some police officers are using hand held spikes whilst trying to stop some errant motorists from evading police check points and general enforcement of road rules and regulations in the country. These allegations have resulted in varied views from the public including parliamentarians.

In this regard the Commissioner General of police has with immediate effect banned the use of hand held spikes by any police officers while performing traffic enforcement duties throughout the country.

Any police officer who will defy this directive will be arrested and face both criminal and stern disciplinary action,” said police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement Friday.