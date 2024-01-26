Police bust high school pupils at Vuzu party in Bulawayo

Peter Matika

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case involving six high school pupils from different schools who were busted engaging in delinquent behaviour at a Vuzu party in Bulawayo’s affluent Malindela suburb.

Five of the pupils, according to police, are from Milton High School, while three are from Evelyn High School, as well as a school leaver.

They were arrested yesterday by police following a tip off from concerned residents.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest.

“We confirm the arrest of five boys from Milton High, 1 boy who is a school leaver and three girls from Evelyn High who were at a Vuzu Party at house number 12 Browning Road, Malindela Bulawayo,” he said.

‘On 25 January at around 0900 hours police received a tip-off that there was a Vuzu party at the above-mentioned address. Upon arrival at the said house, police interviewed a male juvenile aged 14 years residing at that same address who was found standing outside the main house. He revealed that he is a Form 2 pupil at Milton High,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the high school learner then directed police to the cottage where they found six more learners aged between 14 and 16 years.

“There was also a school leaver aged 17 years. They were busy smoking Shisha and Chelsea Cigarettes as well as playing soft music. Some of these students are from Magwegwe West, Old Lobengula, Emakhandeni and Entumbane while others were from Belleview, Khumalo, and Malindela,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the learners claimed they were celebrating their friend’s birthday and it was not their first time hosting such a party at that house.

“The landlord of the house who is the father of one of the students said that he was not aware of the Vuzu parties happening at his place as he spends the whole day in town as he is a vendor. The students were released under the custody of their senior teachers,” said Insp Ncube.

“We would like to appreciate members of the public for supplying such valid information, which led to the arrest of the accused persons. The quick reaction by the police saved lives of the students from further decay.

“However, we urge parents and guardians to have continuous communication with their children on the issues to do with drugs and Vuzu parties as this has become a major threat to humanity,” added Insp Ncube. @petematika