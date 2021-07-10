Police campaign against Covid-19 & gender violence

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube speaks to Bulawayo residents during a campaign against Covid-19 violations and gender based violence in the CBD yesterday

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have joined hands with a humanitarian organisation Limitless Women Zimbabwe to spread awareness on Covid-19 and Gender Based Violence (GBV).

A roadshow was held in the city centre yesterday and kicked off outside Pick n Pay Hyper before proceeding to Tredgold Magistrates Courts, 6th Avenue and the last one held at the City Hall.

The country is battling a surge in cases of Covid-19 which has claimed a number of lives countrywide with the infection rate rising daily.

The city recorded 203 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

The roadshow was interactive and residents would ask the facilitators questions on issues to do with Covid-19 and GBV. A huge crowd followed proceedings.

Some were taking videos and pictures and sharing them on social media platforms.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abedinico Ncube urged members of the public to always wear masks, sanitise when they enter shops and wash their hands even at home.

“We have seen a rise of Covid-19 infections over the past weeks and people are dying. So, let’s be responsible citizens. Wear your masks properly, do not wait for a police officer to tell you to do so. Following these regulations will help us and our families to be safe,” said Insp Ncube.

“Due to covid-19 which is on the upsurge, we are engaging stakeholders and having an inter-agency approach. Today we are working with Limitless Women Zimbabwe which handles GBV cases. We realised that people are violating Covid-19 regulations so, we came out to address the issue and raise awareness through campaigns. Covid-19 is real and we are encouraging members of the public to sanitise, properly use face masks and if possible, to stay home if they have nothing to do in town.

“We are also making them aware of the curfew from 6:30pm to 6am. This is all in an effort to fight Covid-19 and we want the public and police to cooperate as we are fighting one enemy. As police we are earmarking to cover all of Bulawayo province.”

He invited other stakeholders that are interested in Covid-19 issues to come on board and work with the police.

The Victim Friendly Unit’s Assistant Inspector Auxillia Sibanda said there was an increase in GBV cases due to the effects of Covid-19.

“We record about 30 GBV cases every month. Perpetrators are our loved ones, neighbours and strangers. When children are raped, women assaulted and even men please come up front and report these cases,” she said.

Asst Insp Sibanda said anyone can be a GBV victim.

Founder and Director of Limitless Women Zimbabwe Mrs Busisiwe Brown said with the lockdown in place, there is an increase in GBV cases.

“We came together with the police to educate the public on what GBV is and how it can be avoided. With Covid-19 there has been an increase on rape cases, all sorts of assaults and GBV cases. There is need to alert people on these issues so that they will not suffer alone.

GBV cases should be reported to the Victim Friendly Unit," she