Police CCTV system launched in Bulawayo

Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube (right) officially launches the Police CCTV

Peter Matika, Online Reporter

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – MINISTER of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo Judith Ncube has officially commissioned the Smart City Surveillance System.

The project is part of Police initiatives in embracing technology in the fight against crime.

The surveillance system is a partnership between the Bulawayo Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ) and local security agency Safeguard.

As part of the initiative police will also to incorporate the use of artificial intelligence in combating criminal activities.

The incorporation of technology will fundamentally transform how law enforcement combats criminal activities in the city.