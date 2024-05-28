Police Commissioner General Matanga to confer new badges to promoted senior police officers

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

POLICE Commissioner General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga will on Wednesday confer new badges to 86 promoted senior police officers from the rank of chief superintendent to that of commissioners.

The promoted senior officers include National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who together with 16 others have been elevated to the rank of Commissioners.

Former Bulawayo police spokesperson and Officer Commanding Gwanda District, Chief Superintendent Mandlenkosi Moyo, together with 27 others have been promoted to Assistant Commissioner rank.

Officer Commanding Commercial Crimes Southern region, Superintendent Alford Nyasha and Superintendent Sipiwe Makonese who is former Matabeleland North provincial spokesperson together with 39 others have been elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendent.

In a statement, Commissioner Nyathi said Comm-Gen Matanga will preside over the conferment ceremony with the media invited to witness the event.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will conduct a conferment parade of newly promoted Senior Officers at the New Assembly Hall, Mkushi Training Academy on 29th May 2024 at 9AM. The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga will be the Guest of Honour,” said Comm Nyathi.