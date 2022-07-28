Police commissioners transferred

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO and Matabeleland North provinces have received new police commanders following the transfer of police commissioners.

Commissioner Patton Mbangwa, has been transferred to Police General Headquarters and will be replaced by Commissioner Patson Nyabadza.

Commissioner Mbangwa’s new role was not stated.

Commissioner Erasmus Makodza has been moved from Matabeleland North to become Chief Staff Officer Human resources.

Commissioner Makodza’s replacement has not been named.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the new changes in a statement on Thursday morning.

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has effected the transfer of some senior officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police in order to ensure that the police service achieves its constitutional role of providing quality services to the public in line with country’s vision 2030,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

