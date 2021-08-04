Police concerned with rise in murder cases

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Police in Zimbabwe are concerned about a spate of murder cases, that occurred over the past five days around the country.

In one of the cases, a 92-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with his walking stick.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged Zimbabweans to value human life and resolve differences peacefully.

He said most of the murders occurred when people were violating lockdown measures.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with murder cases which are emanating from petty family, friends, and beer drinking disputes in the country. In some of the cases, people will be contravening the Government’s Covid-19 national lockdown restrictions and safety measures,” said Asst Com Nyathi.

He said in the first case, a man only known as Mosquito beat up and killed a man in Chitungwiza during a drinking spree, while another in Chikuti was hit with a brick and died, over US$60.

“On 31St July 2021, a 38-year-old man was fatally assaulted by a suspect only known as Mosquito after a misunderstanding during a beer drinking spree, at an open space in Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza.

“On 2nd August 2021, a Chikuti man (42) was fatally struck once on the head with a brick by his friend after a quarrel over US$60 he borrowed from the suspect. The victim was referred to Mtala Clinic where he was pronounced dead on admission,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said in Zaka a man was hit on the head with a wooden chair for refusing to pay a token of appreciation for helping the suspect.

“On the same date (August 2), and at a certain bottle store in Zaka, a 35-year-old man struck a male adult aged 72 with a wooden chair once on the head, after his token of appreciation request for assisting the victim to rescue his trapped cow was turned down by the victim,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said in Bindura, a 92-year old’s walking stick was used to kill him.

“On 28 July 2021, at around 0900 hours, a 92-year-old man was attacked by a suspected mentally challenged man (29) who wrestled him and took away his walking stick before striking him once on the head for unknown reasons. The victim was referred to Shamva Hospital where he died on first August 2021. The suspect was arrested and has since appeared before Bindura Magistrate Court where he was remanded in custody,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

In a case of attempted murder, a man in Dete axed a woman over groceries, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said.

“In a related case, Police are investigating an attempted murder case which occurred on 1st August 2021, in Dete, where a 20-year-old man struck the complainant once on the head with an axe over allegations that the complainant and her husband were denying him groceries bought by his mother who is in South Africa. The suspect has since been arrested, he said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Duncan Xolani Hadebe (35) in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred on July 31, in which the suspect fired two live rounds with an FN rifle towards the complainant after a land dispute.

