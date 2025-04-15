Police declare crackdown on road offenders and drug peddlers ahead of Easter, Independence Holidays

Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said they are conducting a nationwide security operation targeting rogue public transport operators, drug syndicates and criminal elements threatening public safety during the Easter and Independence holidays.

Commissioner-General of Police Stephen Mutamba issued a stern warning to lawbreakers on Tuesday, vowing that police will enforce strict compliance with traffic laws, crack down on illegal drug activities and maintain law and order during the national holidays.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police remains committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all. We have made adequate arrangements for the safety and security of Independence commemorations at national, provincial and district levels,” said Commissioner-General Mutamba.

In a clear message to pirate taxi operators (commonly known as mushikashika) and unlicensed buses, the Police Chief declared that such vehicles would not be allowed to pass through roadblocks and checkpoints during the holiday period.

“Police commanders across the country have been instructed to take strong action against unlicensed buses and pirate taxis that operate without the required licenses or permits. Unroadworthy and defective vehicles will be impounded, and any driver found to be under the influence of alcohol will be arrested,” he said.

The ZRP also emphasized that its current blitz on drug dealers and users will continue without let-up. Commissioner-General Mutamba called on communities to assist law enforcement by reporting known drug bases and suppliers.

“The public is encouraged to report any drug-related activities. The police will not relent in bringing to book drug barons, suppliers, and users,” he said.

Parents were also urged to closely monitor school children during the holidays to prevent them from falling victim to drug and substance abuse, which has become a growing concern nationwide.

Police have pledged to ensure all liquor outlets comply with the Liquor Act Chapter 14:12, warning that unlicensed bars and shebeens will be shut down and operators prosecuted.

“Licensed liquor outlets must adhere to stipulated operating times. Unlicensed operations will be closed and offenders arrested,” he said.

Cautioning against the rising cases of robbery, Commissioner-General Mutamba advised the public not to carry large sums of money or store cash at home or business premises.

“Companies must safeguard sensitive financial information and avoid sharing such details with all employees, as this can lead to inside jobs,” he added.

The ZRP is set to intensify stop-and-search operations, traffic patrols, and public awareness campaigns across all provinces to combat crimes including armed robbery, rape, murder, and stock theft.

As the holidays approach, the police are calling on all citizens to act responsibly, cooperate with law enforcement, and report any suspicious or criminal activities through the ZRP National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

“May I take this opportunity to wish all Zimbabweans and our esteemed visitors a blessed, crime and accident-free 2025 Easter and Independence Holidays,” said Commissioner-General Mutamba.