Police deploy for crime free trade fair

POLICE in Bulawayo have deployed more officers in areas such as the city centre in anticipation of increased volumes of visitors into the city as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) begins.

The 61st edition of the ZITF starts today, ending Friday.

It is running under the theme: “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.”

Police have assured exhibitors of their safety saying they should be free to go about their business.

In an interview, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said most of the deployed cops will be in plain clothes to easily detect criminals.

“As police we are highly prepared for the ZITF trade showcase. We have made increased deployment of our officers across the city and particularly in the central business district and areas leading to ZITF. Our police officers have been duly briefed as we hope to have an incident-free trade showcase. Most of our cops will be in plain clothing,” said Insp Ncube.

“We are happy that we are approaching ZITF in a safer environment, of course members of the public might have heard that we experienced some robbery incidents some time ago. The majority of the suspects are accounted for, most of the suspects are in custody and as it stands Bulawayo is very safe. Deployments are there to ensure that members of the public work and walk freely.”

He said while the city is generally safe following arrests of suspected armed robbers, police are concerned with theft from cars and pick-pocketing.

“Coming to the visitors, we are saying despite the fact that we have made deployments in crime hotspots and increased surveillance, we want the public to assist us by applying target hardening and removal techniques. That is to say they should not leave their luggage inside their vehicles. Things like laptops left in cars attract criminals,” he said.

“We have noted with concern that members of the public are leaving quite substantial amounts of money in their vehicles. It is not advisable to leave hand bags, money, laptops, cellphones or any other valuables inside a car. If ever circumstances force you to leave valuables inside the vehicle, make sure there is someone inside that vehicle.”

Insp Ncube said the public should also be vigilant of muggings adding that some of the criminals move in cars.

“In terms of muggings, we are experiencing unregistered and other cars with fake registration. They stop and grab from unsuspecting members of the public and jump into vehicles and speed off. Despite deploying some plain clothes police officers and arresting the offenders, we are saying people should be wary of such crimes and offenders.

