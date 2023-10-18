  • Today Wed, 18 Oct 2023

Police dismiss fake ‘preparation for fresh election statement’

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

 Police have dismissed  as fake a statement  circulating on social media purporting that they were preparing for fresh elections

In a statement on X ( formerly twitter) Police urged members of the public to focus on the country’s development and stop  using social media for political activism.

‘We are conducting investigations with aim to arrest the offender who is tarnishing the Zimbabwe Republic Police  image’, reads the statement

