Police dismiss fake ‘preparation for fresh election statement’
Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer
Police have dismissed as fake a statement circulating on social media purporting that they were preparing for fresh elections
In a statement on X ( formerly twitter) Police urged members of the public to focus on the country’s development and stop using social media for political activism.
‘We are conducting investigations with aim to arrest the offender who is tarnishing the Zimbabwe Republic Police image’, reads the statement
