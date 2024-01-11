Police dismiss Gift Ostallos Siziba arrest rumours

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

BULAWAYO police dismissed the allegation that opposition CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba was arrested while conducting door-to-door campaigns.

In a statement, police said they approached Siziba and his campaign team on Tuesday after receiving complaints from the public, to account for what they were doing and they let him go after that.

“The ZRP dismisses social media postings alleging that Gift Ostallos Siziba was arrested by the police while conducting door-to-door campaigns in Bulawayo on 09/01/24. The Police only approached Gift Ostallos Siziba and his campaign team to account for what they were doing after receiving complaints from members of the public.”

“After that, Gift Ostallos Siziba was allowed to go. Therefore, the Police dismiss the social media postings with the contempt they deserve,” reads the statement.