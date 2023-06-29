Police dismiss human trafficking hoax

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Police in Bulawayo have dismissed social media reports that a man from Barbourfields suburb was a human trafficker dealing with minor children.

Over the past two days, a social media post has been circulating where it states that there was a man, Dalubuhle Ngwenya, who was keeping three school children under duress. The post provided his address.

The social media post stated that he was well connected with the police and he was not afraid of anyone.

Acting Bulawayo Police provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele dismissed the social media posts.

She said the police interviewed Ngwenya who said he suspects his ex-wife was behind the social media post.

“In response to the social media message on human trafficking which is circulating, police in bulawayo did preliminary investigations and nothing detrimental was found. The suspect Dalubuhle Ngwenya a male adult aged 42 years of Barbourfields was interviewed and stated that he is processing a divorce with his wife and he believes that the message is meant to discredit him,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She said as police they established that the two girls who were mentioned in the social media post were related to him.

“The two girls are known one of them is a step daughter to Ngwenya meaning that she is a daughter to his to be ex-wife and once lived in that house and often comes to the house, ruling out the human trafficking offence.

“Efforts are being made to locate the two girls and according to the investigations done the two teenagers are delinquents and mischievous,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

She warned members of the public not to use social media to settle their scores or to settle their differences as this scares the whole community.

“We also advise the members of the public to approach the community relations and liaison officers at any police stations for a dialogue,” she said