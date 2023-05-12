Police doing splendid job despite challenges

Nqobile Tshili

GOVERNMENT has commended the police for ensuring there is peace and security in the country and is working towards adequately resourcing the law enforcement agents.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said this in the Senate on Thursday while responding to questions on what Government was doing to capacitate the Zimbabwe Republic Police with adequate resources.

MDC T president and senator, Mr Douglas Mwonzora, said police were poorly equipped and wanted to know what measures the Government was taking to improve their operational capacity.

Minister Kazambe said the Government was aware of the challenges affecting cops in the execution of their mandate but said this has not stopped them from being effective.

“We are aware of the challenges as Government that the police are facing and before I even proceed, I would like to sincerely thank them for the splendid job that they are doing given the circumstances,” he said.

“I would like to believe that Honourable Senators would subscribe to this statement that they have done a wonderful job to maintain peace and security in the country in the circumstances and we want to applaud them,” said Minister Kazembe.

He said the Government is seized with the issue of capacitation of police and measures are being taken to ensure that they operate smoothly.

Minister Kazembe said President Mnangagwa has directed that the challenges affecting police be addressed and Finance and Economic Development Ministry has started to take action.

“Talking of vehicles, yes, we are aware that they do not have the vehicles that they would require but I can assure you that the Government, through the direction of the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, has already embarked on that exercise to retool them in that regard,” said Minister Kazembe.

“Treasury has already made arrangements to procure, in fact, they have already procured vehicles for them, which we have already started receiving. We received the first batch and we are in the process of receiving more.”

He said his ministry has had fruitful engagements with Treasury officials to buy equipment that will improve operational capacity of the police.