Police end armed robber Bigboy Chauke’s reign of terror

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya -Beitbridge Bureau

Police in Beitbridge have arrested Bigboy Chauke (34), a man believed to be the mastermind of a series of armed robberies that have rocked the district in the last four weeks.

The suspect, who resides in the Mugwazhuli area some 25km along the Beitbridge to Masvingo highway, was tracked by detectives from his hideout in the border town on Friday.

He was surprised by a police crack team soon after arriving at Dulivhadzimu Bus terminus.

Chauke is believed to have been hiring out his guns to other criminals to target businessmen, motorists along the Beitbridge to Masvingo road and smugglers at the Limpopo River.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the suspect was assisting the police with investigations.

“We managed to track him to his hideout until his arrest around the bus terminus area.

“Unfortunately, I cannot give you any further details at the moment. He is assisting the detectives with further investigations,” said Chief Supt Nyong

