Police engage Interpol in US$4 million heist probe

Raymond Jaravaza

POLICE have intensified their investigation into the US$4 million Ecobank armed robbery in Bulawayo by engaging Interpol, as local authorities suspect the involvement of foreign nationals in what is believed to be the country’s largest-ever heist.

The robbery, executed by seven armed men, took place in a mere 149 seconds, last Thursday. The assailants overpowered security guards, disarmed them, and made off with three trunks containing over US$4 million.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has since deployed teams to Bulawayo to assist in the investigations and the Ecobank branch has temporarily closed.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the involvement of Interpol, the world’s largest international police organisation, in the ongoing investigation. Interpol facilitates global police cooperation and crime control and has 196 member countries, including Zimbabwe.

“When a crime of this magnitude is committed in our country and our investigations suggest the involvement of foreign nationals or the participation of our citizens whom we believe skipped our borders then we have a duty to involve Interpol in our investigations,” said Comm Nyathi.

“We have widened our investigations in the US$4 million bank robbery and no stone will be left unturned in our quest to bring the culprits to book.”

Comm Nyathi urged the public to remain patient as the investigation continues, reassuring the nation that the ZRP is closing in on the suspects.

He also called on the public to provide any information that could assist with the case.

“This was clearly a well-planned and executed crime, and we believe that someone out there may have crucial information that could help with the investigation. We appeal to those individuals to come forward,” said Comm Nyathi.

He also warned against the spread of false rumours suggesting that the suspects had either been arrested or killed in a police shootout.

Earlier this week, Comm Nyathi reminded private security companies that the ZRP offers a facility to assist with the transportation of large sums of money, urging companies to use this service.

“There are already companies taking advantage of this facility by writing to the Commissioner General of the ZRP for assistance in moving large sums of cash or other valuables. We appeal to other security companies to do the same, especially when they face manpower challenges,” said Comm Nyathi.