Police foil stock theft operation in Gweru: suspects flee and leave Honda Fit with slaughtered cow

POLICE in Gweru have foiled a suspected stock theft operation, intercepting a Honda Fit vehicle carrying a slaughtered cattle carcass at Claybank roundabout along the Gweru-Shurugwi road. The incident occurred on 10 January at around 12:30 am, according to Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

“Four occupants, including the driver, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot after a brief police chase,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko said a search of the vehicle uncovered the carcass of a brown cow, wrapped in black plastic, along with a bicycle, dirty clothes, shoes, and tools used for slaughtering, including a knife, pliers, and a homemade axe.

“Investigations have identified the driver as 30-year-old Taison Chakanyuka of Mtapa, Gweru, who was operating the vehicle as a taxi,” he added.

Inspector Mahoko indicated that the police are now seeking information leading to the arrest of Chakanyuka and his three accomplices, who remain at large.