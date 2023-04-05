Police gear up for Easter Holiday

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu , Senior Reporter

POLICE have launched a national crackdown on violators of traffic rules and regulations including all other forms of criminality as part of efforts to ensure sanity and order prevail during the Easter holiday.

Under the operation, police are targeting vehicles without registration number plates and not authorised to carry passengers, drug peddlers, and other crimes such as murder, robbery, unlawful entry, and rape

In a statement, the national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said criminal elements often take advantage of holidays to intensify their criminal enterprises.

He said police will be out in full force to execute their duties diligently without fear or favour.

“Records have shown that speeding, human error, misjudgment, overloading, and defective motor vehicles contribute to accidents. The Zimbabwe Republic Police, therefore, urges drivers to be considerate on the roads and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

“Reckless driving conduct especially overtaking in situations which are not safe should be avoided. Motorists are implored not to exceed the loading capacity of vehicles when carrying goods and passengers.”

Ass Comm urged operators of passenger public service vehicles to adhere to the dictates of their route permits and timetables and desist from dangerous and reckless road races for passengers.

A Mutoko magistrate Mr Elijah Sibanda on Tuesday jailed the two reckless bus drivers whose race along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road near Mutoko in January this year ended in a fatal accident that killed one person.

Mike Makwara (49) who was driving Zebra Kiss bus, was jailed for two years, and Misheck Penyaiwere, driving the Rimbi bus, was jailed for 30 months. Both were convicted of reckless driving.

Ass Comm Nyathi urged motorists to cooperate with police officers when stopped at roadblocks and checkpoints to avoid inconveniences.

He said police would be checking for various traffic violations, stolen motor vehicles, smuggling of minerals, criminal movements, cattle rustlers, and drug traffickers on all major highways and roads in the country.

“Police will impound all defective or un-roadworthy vehicles in order to safeguard lives. Members of the public are urged to avoid boarding Mshikashika or unregistered vehicles as they risk being mugged,” said the police spokesperson.

Ass Comm Nyathi said other stakeholders such as the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) will be working closely with the police to ensure that the holidays are accident-free through awareness campaigns and blitz on errant motorists.

“The public is therefore advised to be alert, security conscious, and avoid keeping large sums of money at home or when traveling. The travelling public must always ensure that properties are secure and should not leave keys under door mats, flower pots, or any obvious place,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said police officers will be deployed to curtail criminal activities throughout the country through patrols, stop and search, and crime awareness campaigns.

“Parents and guardians are also being advised to monitor the movement of their children, especially girls, who should be left in the custody of mature and responsible people if they are not travelling with them. As police, we will ensure that drug peddlers are arrested and taken to court for justice to prevail,” he said.

“Criminals involved in drug trafficking and peddling in communities will certainly be arrested without fear or favour. Let us strive to prevent crime during the holidays and also drive to arrive alive on the road.”

Ass Comm Nyathi said they will ensure that criminals are accounted for while at the same time, ensuring that there is order and sanity on the roads.”

“Members of the public may report illicit activities on the national complaints number 0242 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712800197 or at their nearest police station,” he said. –@thamamoe