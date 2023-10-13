Police give Beitbridge Illegal firearms holders 3 weeks’ amnesty to surrender guns

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

POLICE in Beitbridge have given a three-week amnesty to illegal firearm holders to surrender them by the end of this month.

The move follows a series of incidents where gangs or robbers have been breaking into houses robbing community members of their valuables at gunpoint.

In a statement on Friday, the ZRP Beitbridge District said it is conducting operation “No to illegal holding of Firearms and ammunition.”

“We call on members of the public who are unauthorised firearm holders to voluntarily surrender those firearms to any nearest police station for proper registration,” said the Police.

“Members of the public are informed of their immunity as provided for in the firearms Act Chapter 10.09. Unauthorised holders who remain in possession of such will be subject to prosecution upon expiry of the immunity on the 31st of October 2023. Receipts or vouchers will be issued upon surrendering of the firearm at the police station”.

@tupeyo