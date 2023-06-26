Police hunt abortion suspect

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE are hunting a woman who allegedly had an abortion,put the foetus in a plastic bag and dumped it.

Police confirmed the incident, which occurred in Harare on 23 June on their official Twitter handle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the mother, police have appealed, should report to the nearest police.

“Police are investigating a case of infanticide in which a foetus was found at the corner of Drummond Chaplin Road and Bishop Gaul Avenue, Milton Park on 23/06/23. The foetus was in a plastic bag wrapped with a towel. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.