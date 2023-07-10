Police hunt for baby dumpers

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

THE recent discovery of a human foetus and a newly born baby abandoned in Bulawayo has shocked the local community.

Police have launched a manhunt for unknown women who abandoned the foetus and the baby.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incidents.

She said the first incident occurred on July 9th, 2023, when a 54-year-old man was crossing the Phekiwe River and noticed a foetus floating on the water.

He immediately reported the incident to the police, and the foetus was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) Mortuary for a post-mortem,

Later that same day, a 51-year-old man was walking near Raji Modi Mall in Cowdray Park when he heard a baby crying from a nearby bush. He followed the sound and found a newly born baby girl wrapped in black plastic paper and placed in the long grass. The man immediately contacted the police, and the baby was taken to Mpilo Hospital for further treatment.

Insp Msebele urged members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the apprehension of the two unknown accused persons. She also urged anyone who may be facing a similar situation to seek help from elders or relatives instead of resorting to abandoning their children.

‘’Police are inviting members of the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of these two mothers. anyone with information may contact any nearest police station. we are urging members of the public to accept reality that might have befallen them and seek assistance from elders or relatives,’’ said Insp Msebele.