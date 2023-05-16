Police hunt for hit-and-run motorist, victim dies at hospital

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

POLICE are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of a motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian before speeding off along Robert Mugabe Way in Northend suburb on Monday evening.

According to the police, the now deceased Mr Fundani Mlilo (50) was crossing the street near Avonmore Road turnout at around 19:20 hours when he was hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident and left him lying there.

“On the 15th of May at around 19:20 hours the now deceased was crossing Robert Mugabe Way near Avonmore road turnoff, Northend when he was hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident and left him lying there.

“As a result of the accident the now deceased sustained head injuries and a fractured right leg. He was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital by an ambulance and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“The cause of the accident was due to over-speeding and failure to keep a proper lookout by the motorist,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

He urged members of the public to obey road traffic regulations and to be on the lookout for pedestrians all the time so as to avoid such accidents from occurring.

“Pedestrians are encouraged to wear reflective clothing when travelling during the night so as to be easily recognised by motorists,” said Insp Ncube.