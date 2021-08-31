Police hunt for man who burnt down family house

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are hunting for a 29-year-old man who burnt his family home in a fit of rage and ran away.

Mr Trevor Asimba Nyamakawo of Queens Park East suburb is still at large.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abedinico Ncube said they are investigating a case of malicious damage of property.

He said Mr Nyamakawo started an argument with his mother over the ownership of the house.

Insp Ncube said he started banging doors and threatening to harm his mother Mrs Molly Nyamakawo.

Mr Nyamakawo went on to set the house on fire and burnt the house with all which was inside.

Narrating what had happened to the news crew last month Mrs Nyamakawo said Trevor returned from South Africa with Omalayitsha and demanded she pay his fare which he had not paid in full.

“He is a person of violent nature, in the evening he started banging things in the home destroying property and she went and made a police report. I was told to go back home as it was now in the curfew hours and told to come the following day. We locked ourselves in our rooms together with the tenants for our safety. We only slept at 3am as he was destroying property,” said Mrs Nyamakawo.

She said the following day when the police arrived, he opened the gas cylinder, lit a match stick and ran away.

In 2018, Trevor attacked his mother severely, he was arrested and taken to Bulawayo Prison, but was released a week later.

Insp Ncube said Mr Nyamakawo is light in complexion, medium built, he has tattoos on the neck and a scar on the nose.

He said anyone who may have information that can lead to the location and arrest of Mr Nyamakawo can contact ZRP Queens Park Officer in Charge on 0292-226413 or any nearest police station.

