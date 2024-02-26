Police hunt for man who threatened to shoot President Mnangagwa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a yet-to-be-identified man who posted a video threatening to shoot President Mnangagwa and some Government officials.

In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the man is wearing a black suit and a purple shirt and he is seen brandishing two pistols.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to identify and locate a man who is seen on social media brandishing two pistols while threatening to kill the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and some Government officials,” reads a police statement posted on their official X account.

The police are urging anyone with information to report to any nearest police station.