Police hunt for Mshika-shika rapist

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Police in Gokwe, Midlands Province have launched a manhunt for an illegal taxi (mshika-shika) operator who raped a female passenger after the vehicle developed a mechanical fault.

Police are looking for Simbarashe Bhobho (32) who ran away abandoning the vehicle and the female passenger after he forced himself on her.

The female passenger had boarded the vehicle, a Honda Fit, intending to travel from Bomba Business Centre to Gokwe Centre along the Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said after committing the crime, the driver took to the heels leaving the victim and the vehicle behind.

“On 26 March around 9 PM, Simbarashe Bhobho (32) of Village Chigoyo under Chief Magonde in Makonde was driving a Honda Fit registration number AEP3726 and gave a lift to a female passenger aged 22.,” said Inspector Mahoko.

On approaching the 130-kilometre peg along the way, the vehicle ran out of fuel, and after refueling, it developed a mechanical problem and refused to start the engine.

“Bhobho suggested that they wait for assistance from other passing motorists. As they were waiting, Bhobho raped the passenger and ran away leaving the motor vehicle and identification particulars behind,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The vehicle was towed to Gokwe Police Station.

“We appeal to members of the public for assistance in the investigation of this matter by supplying any information that they may have concerning the incident to approach the nearest police station,” he said.