Police hunt for murder suspect

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a 27-year-old man from Gwanda who allegedly fatally stabbed his neighbour in a misunderstanding during a beer binge.

Police on Twitter confirmed the incident which occurred at Georgia Farm.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Georgia Farm, Gwanda, on 23 September at around 4AM, where Nhlanhla Sibanda (27) allegedly stabbed Mbonisi Nyathi (48) once in the chest with a sharp object after a misunderstanding at a beer binge. The victim died on the spot. The Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect who fled after committing the offence,” said the police.

In another incident, the body of a 20-year-old man was found lying on the ground with stab wounds on the neck, nose and protruding intestines, at Queenspark East Shops in Bulawayo.

The body was found on September 24 at around 2AM. The police said investigations were underway.

