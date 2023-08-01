Police hunt four armed robbers

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects believed to be part of a gang in which two of their accomplices were shot dead in Budiriro last Friday following a shootout at their hideout in Budiriro.

Four other members of the gang were arrested.

Mugove Chimuti (36) and Ishmael Mutungira (30) died after the shootout, while Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo (27), Tinashe Ray Chirombo (31), Trymore Derere Guta (30) and Hebert Clayton Nyamangodo were taken into police custody.

They are suspected of masterminding 17 robberies that occurred between January and July this year.

Police are now pursuing the other four accomplices only identified as, Brighton Mangondo alias Mombe, Jonna, Satan and Ishewekunze who are still outstanding.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were appealing for information that might assist to track down the suspects.

On July 25, 2023 detectives from CID Homicide, Harare received information that Tinotenda Zhuwawo Dzvairo, Herbert Nyamangodo and Tinashe Chirombo who are linked to a spate of robberies which were occurring in and around Harare were travelling in a Toyota Mark II vehicle towards the CBD from Epworth.

The detectives acted on the information leading to the arrest of the three suspects along Park Street in the city.

Their arrest led to the recovery of a bolt cutter, two cellphones, a watch, eight pairs of shoes and seven baby blankets.

The suspects then implicated Trymore Derere Guta leading to his arrest at Munyuki Shopping Centre in Epworth.

Police said the arrest led to the recovery of a video camera, a watch, jewellery, ten cellphones, five pairs of sneakers, and new baby wear clothing at the suspect’s residence in Zinyengere, Reuben area in Epworth.

Trymore Derere Guta also implicated Ishmael Mutungira and Mugove Chimuti.

On July 27, police received information that Mugove Chimuti and Ishmael Mutungira were staying at a hideout in Budiriro 5B and arrested the suspects at the house on July 28, after a shootout.

The arrest led to the recovery of three 303 rifles, a Taurus revolver, six 12-bore live rounds, three 0.38 special rounds, and 12 x 7.65 mm live rounds.

Mugove Chimuti and Ishmael Mutungira were injured during the shootout and were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital where they died upon admission.

The suspects are linked to several cases of robbery where cellphones were stolen from pedestrians at Msasa Industrial area and a case of armed robbery which occurred at a business premise in Chegutu on July 11, 2023, where Trymore Derere Guta was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage while committing the offence.

Further, the suspects are clearing a case of armed robbery which occurred at Unadale Farm in Beatrice on July 6, 2023 where various household goods were stolen.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect’s accomplices identified as, Brighton Mangondo alias Mombe, Jonna, Satan and Ishewekunze. Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.