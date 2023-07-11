Police hunt hit-and-run killer motorist

Lizzy Nekhoma

A 27-YEAR-OLD man died on the spot in a hit-and-run traffic accident in Bulawayo on Monday night.

Police have launched a manhunt for the unknown motorist responsible for the death Evidence Manhenga from Claremont, Gwanda Road.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the

incident occurred on 10 July, 2023, at around 1:00 am, along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road near Much Binding.

According to reports, the pedestrian was crossing the road when he was hit by the unknown motorist, who was driving towards Gwanda. The driver did not stop to render aid.

“The pedestrian sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. His body was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary for post-mortem. The cause of the accident was failure to keep a proper lookout by the unknown motorist and charges of culpable homicide” and “failure to stop after an accident” will be preferred against the driver,’’ said Asst Insp Msebele.

The police are urging members of the public to obey road traffic regulations and to be on the lookout for pedestrians all the time to avoid such accidents from occurring.

Pedestrians are also encouraged to wear reflective clothing when traveling during the night so that they can be easily recognised by motorists,

