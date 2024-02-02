Police hunt Ramokgwebana River smugglers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

POLICE have launched a manhunt for suspects who tried to smuggle a stolen vehicle into the country from Botswana through the Ramokgwebana River.

The suspects ditched the vehicle which also contained contraband near the Madabe area in Mangwe District after the vehicle got stuck in the mud along the river. The incident occurred on Saturday at around 2 am.

The police recovered a black unregistered Honda Fit vehicle

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the two suspects reportedly tried to use iron roofing sheets to get the vehicle across the river. He said the front vehicles got stuck in the mud. The suspects sought assistance from nearby community members to remove the vehicle but they failed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said members of the public alerted the police who attended the scene but the suspects had fled. The police searched the motor vehicle and recovered 48 x Bella Home Queen bed sheets, 20 fleece blankets, and 10 fleece jackets which were also smuggled from Botswana. He said investigations are underway and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

“As police, we continue to be on the alert for smuggling cases and we have increased our presence along border lines to fight this ill. Members of the public are urged to work with the police for the fight to end crime to be successful. It’s a pity that some choose to withhold information,” he said.

The smuggling of vehicles has become rampant across the border line with most cases being recorded along the Beitbridge Border Post and Plumtree Border Post and the Government is losing millions of dollars in import revenue annually.

