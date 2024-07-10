Police hunt ‘vicious women’ in viral assault video

Online writer

POLICE are hunting a group of women who are in a viral video, mercilessly lashing a naked woman with switches.

Some of the assailants in the almost 5-minute video are wearing a school uniform.In a statement on X, the police encouraged the victim to make a report so that the culprits could be brought to book.“The ZRP takes note of a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which a female victim is being assaulted by a group of female suspects. Some of the suspects are clad in school uniforms.

“The victim is implored to come forth and make a report at any nearest Police Station. Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects for the law to take its course. Anyone with information to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” read the statement