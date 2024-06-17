Police hunting for arsonist after cottage burnt down in Bulawayo Suburb

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a suspected arsonist who allegedly torched a three-bedroomed cottage in Queens Park East suburb under unclear circumstances.

The property was burnt to ashes and the value of the lost property is yet to be established.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 10pm, and the motive behind the arson is not known.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident, saying they appealing to the public to help identify the suspect.

“We are investigating a fire incident which occurred at Queens Park East in Bulawayo where various household properties were completely burnt. On Saturday at around 10.20 pm, the owner of the house, a 47-year-old man was coming from the shops when he noticed fire flames from his place of residence,” he said.

“When he drew closer he realised that the flames were coming from a thatched roof of his three-roomed cottage.”

Insp Ncube said the complainant observed a silver Honda Fit vehicle speeding off. He, however, failed to capture the car’s registration numbers.

The people who were in the cottage managed to escape.

“As the complainant rushed closer, he saw a male adult running along a street behind the house before he got into a silver Honda Fit vehicle and drove off in the western direction,” said Insp Ncube.

He said a five-litre container with petrol and a box of matches were found outside the burning house.

The victims lost all their property and failed to salvage anything.

“By the time the Bulawayo Fire Brigade crew, most of the household property was already burnt. We suspect the arsonist used petrol to ignite the fire,” said Insp Ncube.

“A burnt mop was found in front of the burnt house, which the complainant and his family claimed was not theirs. We suspect the arsonist might have used the mop to ignite the house by soaking it in petrol, lighting it, and throwing it over the roof.”

Insp Ncube said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.